Defence ministry inks Rs 2,725 cr contract with MDL for refit of submarine

"This project is an important step towards development of MDL as Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) Hub for supporting the industrial ecosystem of India," the ministry said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

Last Updated : Jun 30 2023 | 9:08 PM IST
The defence ministry on Friday inked a Rs 2,725 crore contract with the Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) for refit of submarine INS Shankush.

Shankush is a Sub-Surface Killer (SSK) class submarine.

"The Ministry of Defence has signed a contract on June 30 for medium refit with life certification (MRLC) of sub-surface killer class of submarine INS Shankush with M/S Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd, Mumbai at an overall cost of Rs 2,725 crore," the ministry said.

It said the submarine post MRLC will be delivered in 2026.

"After completion of MRLC, INS Shankush will be combat ready and will join the active fleet of the Indian Navy with upgraded combat capability," it added.

"This project is an important step towards development of MDL as Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) Hub for supporting the industrial ecosystem of India," the ministry said.

Topics :Defence ministryMazagon Dock Shipbuilders

First Published: Jun 30 2023 | 9:08 PM IST

