Dharavi redevelopment project: Maharashtra steps up land consolidation

Vishal Gehrana, advocate-on-record at Karanjawala & Co, said the Mhada notice relies on two distinct grounds — alleged breach of lease conditions and the government’s power to resume land for a public purpose, each of which would have to independently satisfy legal requirements.

Murtaza Kachwalla, partner at CMS INDUSLAW, said that where a government lease contains a resumption clause, authorities may have the contractual right to terminate the lease if the land is required for a public purpose. In the absence of such a clause, they may have to invoke statutory powers available under laws such as the Mhada Act or the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act.