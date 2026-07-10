Dharavi redevelopment project: Maharashtra steps up land consolidation

Ashwini Kumar, founder of My Legal Expert, said: “As regards delays, litigation is an almost inevitable feature of projects of this scale and complexity. Unless there are serious legal infirmities in the government’s actions, the existence of pending disputes may not necessarily prevent the project from progressing.”
Emails sent to Mhada and BMC seeking comments remained unanswered till press time.
Earlier, according to PTI, Devendra Fadnavis, chief minister of Maharashtra, said that the first phase of about 10,000 houses would be completed in the next 18 months. Land consolidation, faster approvals, and timely rehabilitation are seen as key to achieving that milestone.