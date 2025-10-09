Home / Economy / News / E-way bill generation hits record high in September, shows GSTN data

E-way bill generation hits record high in September, shows GSTN data

According to experts, the surge in e-way bill volumes reflects a pick-up in goods movement ahead of the festive season

e-way bills (Photo: Vajiram & Ravi)
premium
According to experts, the surge in e-way bill volumes reflects a pickup in goods movement ahead of the festive season as businesses stepped up production and inventory dispatches to meet anticipated demand. (Photo: Vajiram & Ravi)
Monika Yadav New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 9:26 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The generation of e-way bills — electronic permits required for transporting goods worth over ₹50,000 within or across states — touched a record 132 million in September, marking the highest monthly tally on record. Year-on-year (Y-o-Y), e-way bill generation rose 21.1 per cent, though it grew only 2.2 per cent sequentially from August, according to Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN) data. In July, the e-way bills were at 131.91 million, the second highest.
 
According to experts, the surge in e-way bill volumes reflects a pickup in goods movement ahead of the festive season as businesses stepped up production and inventory dispatches to meet anticipated demand. The record tally also underscores continued formalisation and improved compliance under the goods and services tax (GST) regime.
 
Supporting this momentum, the World Bank recently raised India’s 2025-26 (FY26) growth forecast to 6.5 per cent from earlier projection of 6.3 per cent, citing resilient domestic demand, a strong rural recovery, and recent GST reforms.
 
According to M S Mani, partner with Deloitte, ahead of the rollout of GST 2.0 on September 22, businesses frontloaded the dispatch of goods whose tax rates were unchanged, such as refrigerators, mixers, grinders, and other fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) products to avoid logical bottlenecks during the transition. "The movement of these goods accounted for much of the activity in the first three weeks of September. Following the implementation of GST 2.0, and the accompanying rate rationalisation, movement of goods has broadened across categories, reflecting both renewed market confidence and pre-festive demand," Mani said.
 
The record generation of e-way bills signifies an encouraging trend of enhanced compliance and rising economic activity, according to Abhishek A Rastogi, founder of Rastogi Chambers. “The increase in e-way bill volumes not only reflects a surge in the movement of goods driven by festive season demand, but also indicates the growing maturity and acceptance of the digital compliance ecosystem under GST," Rastogi said.
 
He further added that this upward trend may also be a consequential effect of the recent rate rationalisation measures, which have boosted market sentiment and encouraged legitimate trade through formal channels.
 
Shivam Mehta, partner at Lakshmikumaran & Sridharan, said that the post-rate-cut uptick in e-way bill generation indicates that GST rationalisation is beginning to stimulate demand and strengthen compliance, reflecting the broader intent of the reform.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India-UK bilateral trade to double by 2030, says PM Narendra Modi

Premium

SoftBank-backed Graphcore to invest £1 bn in India, open AI chip hub

Govt looks to increase pulses production by 40% till 2030-31 crop year

Govt revises textile PLI scheme to boost investment and ease norms

Premium

Agri department looks to fast-forward work on 'Rising Rajasthan' MoUs

Topics :e-way billsfestive season

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 9:26 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story