SoftBank-backed Graphcore to invest £1 bn in India, open AI chip hub

The British AI chipmaker will open an engineering centre in Bengaluru and create 500 semiconductor jobs as part of a £1 billion investment plan over the next decade

Graphcore
The company, owned by Japan’s SoftBank, will also create 500 new semiconductor jobs with an immediate target to hire about 100 experienced engineers in areas such as silicon logical design, physical design, verification, characterisation, and bring-u
Avik Das Bengaluru
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 8:35 PM IST
British chipmaker Graphcore will invest up to £1 billion over the next decade in India and set up an artificial intelligence (AI) engineering office in Bengaluru, the company said.
 
Graphcore to create 500 semiconductor jobs in India
 
The company, owned by Japan’s SoftBank, will also create 500 new semiconductor jobs with an immediate target to hire about 100 experienced engineers in areas such as silicon logical design, physical design, verification, characterisation, and bring-up to kick off the centre.
 
“Since the acquisition, we have been expanding the team and building a roadmap of products at a rapid pace. We recognised that, besides the team in the UK, we needed to have a second team that was able to take the ball and run with it,” Nigel Toon, chief executive officer of Graphcore, told Business Standard.
 
SoftBank, led by Masayoshi Son, acquired Graphcore for an undisclosed amount last year after it struggled to secure funding to compete at the top level. Since that acquisition, the Japanese conglomerate has announced a series of AI compute infrastructure initiatives, including the $500-billion Stargate infrastructure project in partnership with OpenAI and Oracle. 
 
India to play key role in Graphcore’s global chip design plans
 
Toon said the aim is to have a team that will take ownership of a product alongside the product development team in the UK. The decision to set up operations in India was also taken after consultations with Arm Holdings, the leading chip designer also owned by SoftBank.
 
Graphcore’s engineers in Bengaluru will be developing semiconductor products for use by AI practitioners to help solve challenges in drug discovery and public health, environmental sustainability, and to improve business productivity.
 
Manufacturing not on the radar, says Toon
 
“We are building chips of 3 nanometre and 2 nanometre that are only available with TSMC, and so it will be a while before we think about another semiconductor manufacturing hub,” Toon said when asked if the company would consider India as a place to make those chips in the future.
 
He added that while manufacturing in India might not be on the radar, the technological skills of Indian engineers will be critical. “Even as a fabless chip company, when you deliver or test a chip, you need skills that engineers here possess,” Toon said.

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 8:31 PM IST

