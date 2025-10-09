SoftBank-backed Graphcore to invest £1 bn in India, open AI chip hub

British chipmaker Graphcore will invest up to £1 billion over the next decade in India and set up an artificial intelligence (AI) engineering office in Bengaluru, the company said.

Graphcore to create 500 semiconductor jobs in India

The company, owned by Japan’s SoftBank, will also create 500 new semiconductor jobs with an immediate target to hire about 100 experienced engineers in areas such as silicon logical design, physical design, verification, characterisation, and bring-up to kick off the centre.

“Since the acquisition, we have been expanding the team and building a roadmap of products at a rapid pace. We recognised that, besides the team in the UK, we needed to have a second team that was able to take the ball and run with it,” Nigel Toon, chief executive officer of Graphcore, told Business Standard.

SoftBank, led by Masayoshi Son, acquired Graphcore for an undisclosed amount last year after it struggled to secure funding to compete at the top level. Since that acquisition, the Japanese conglomerate has announced a series of AI compute infrastructure initiatives, including the $500-billion Stargate infrastructure project in partnership with OpenAI and Oracle. India to play key role in Graphcore's global chip design plans Toon said the aim is to have a team that will take ownership of a product alongside the product development team in the UK. The decision to set up operations in India was also taken after consultations with Arm Holdings, the leading chip designer also owned by SoftBank.