India-UK bilateral trade to double by 2030, says PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said India’s bilateral trade with the United Kingdom, currently valued at $56 billion, is expected to double by 2030. He was speaking at a forum attended by top CEOs from both countries and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Modi said the India-UK free trade pact is expected to strengthen micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in India, thereby creating opportunities for youth employment.

He highlighted opportunities for collaboration in areas such as artificial intelligence (AI), telecom, biotechnology, quantum technologies, semiconductors, cyber, and space.

He also emphasised the need for a structured approach in strategic sectors, including critical minerals, rare earth metals, and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs).

“Our international trade is worth $56 billion. By 2030, we intend to double this. I am confident that we can achieve this goal before time. There is policy stability, predictable regulations, and large-scale demand in India,” Modi said. The Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) was signed between India and the UK in July 2025. Within three months of signing the agreement, UK Prime Minister Starmer said the country had seen a £6 billion boost in trade and investment. “We build on a solid foundation because billions already flow in trade and investment between our two countries, supporting thousands of jobs in both of our countries. And the trade deal, in a sense, is the chance to take that to the next stage,” he explained.