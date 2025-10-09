Agri department looks to fast-forward work on 'Rising Rajasthan' MoUs

Rajasthan’s agriculture department and the agriculture marketing board recently held a meeting to expedite the implementation of memoranda of understanding (MoUs) signed by the department during Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit 2024.

According to the agriculture department secretary Rajan Vishal, projects to construct five new modern grain storage silos with an investment of ₹253 crore were approved in the meeting.

Additionally, there were also discussions on groundbreaking issues faced by landholder investors and steps to resolve them.

Vishal added that the agriculture sector had received 2,439 MoUs worth over ₹45,000 crore, second only to the industry department. Of these, approximately 26 per cent of the MoUs received from Rising Rajasthan have been implemented on ground.