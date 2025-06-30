Capex rises 54% in Apr-May FY26, RBI dividend lifts revenue: CGA data

The government’s capital expenditure witnessed an increase of 54 per cent in the April–May period of FY2026 compared to last year, when capex was subdued due to elections, according to the latest data released by the Controller General of Accounts (CGA) on Monday. Revenue-wise too, the government saw a 10 per cent growth in tax and a 41.8 per cent rise in non-tax revenues due to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) dividends, on a year-on-year basis, the CGA data showed.

"Given the buffers on the receipts side, ICRA believes that the government could push up capex by ₹0.8 trillion in FY2026 relative to the budget estimate of ₹11.2 trillion, boosting the headline figure to nearly and take the YoY growth in the same to a healthy 14.2 per cent," said Aditi Nayar, Chief Economist, ICRA.

The higher-than-budgeted dividend from the RBI pulled down the fiscal deficit to ₹131.6 billion or 0.8 per cent of the FY2026 budget estimate for the April–May period. Experts said the cumulative fiscal deficit in the first two months of FY26 was the lowest since the government’s monthly fiscal numbers have been available—from April 1997. “This situation will progressively change in the subsequent months of the fiscal year and the surplus will be eventually converted to a deficit. In fact, other major fiscal aggregates show a performance which is quite different from the corresponding annual performance of 2024–25,” said D K Srivastava, Chief Policy Advisor, EY India.

The total revenue receipts for the first two months of the current financial year stood at ₹707,739 crore, or 20.7 per cent of the budget estimate, compared to 18.2 per cent in the corresponding period last year. Within revenue receipts, non-tax revenue in April–May FY2026 was 61.1 per cent of the budget estimate, against 46.1 per cent last year. Personal income tax, which grew 17 per cent in April–May 2024–25, registered a growth of 6.4 per cent during April–May 2025–26. Union excise duties, which contracted by -1.7 per cent in 2024–25, grew 8.6 per cent during the first two months of FY2025–26.