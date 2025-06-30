Home / Economy / News / Industrial output growth falls to a nine-month low of 1.2% in May

Industrial output growth falls to a nine-month low of 1.2% in May

Output growth in the consumer durables segment declined (-0.7 per cent) for the first time since November 2024

Meanwhile, output in the capital goods sector slightly accelerated (14.1 per cent), signalling improved investment activity in the economy. It was driven by both electrical and non-electrical machinery.
Shiva Rajora Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 7:13 PM IST
Growth in industrial production fell to a nine-month low of 1.2 per cent in May from a downward revised figure of 2.6 per cent in April. This is due to the high-base effect and a decline in the output of the mining and electricity sectors, according to data released by the National Statistics Office (NSO) on Monday.
 
The index of industrial production (IIP) data showed that the output of the mining sector contracted (-0.1 per cent) for the second consecutive month.
 
Meanwhile, output in the electricity sector (-5.8 per cent) declined for the first time since August 2024. Output in the manufacturing sector (2.6 per cent) further decelerated during the month. In May 2024, the IIP had grown by 6.3 per cent.
 
Aditi Nayar, chief economist, ICRA Ratings, said that the early onset of the monsoon doused activity in mining and the demand for electricity. Both these sub-sectors of the IIP reported a contraction, amid an anemic growth in manufacturing.
 
Earlier this month, government data also showed that output growth in India’s eight core infrastructure industries plummeted to a nine-month low of 0.7 per cent in May from an upwardly revised figure of 1 per cent in April. Half of the sectors, including electricity, crude oil, fertilisers and natural gas clocked sharp contractions.
 
According to use-based classification, the output in primary goods (-1.9 per cent) contracted for the second month in a row and output in consumer non-durables (-2.4 per cent) remained in the contractionary zone for the fourth consecutive month.
 
Output growth in the consumer durables segment declined (-0.7 per cent) for the first time since November 2024. 
 
Meanwhile, output in the capital goods sector slightly accelerated (14.1 per cent), signalling improved investment activity in the economy. It was driven by both electrical and non-electrical machinery. 
 
Similarly, output in the infrastructure sector accelerated to 6.3 per cent during the month. Output in intermediate goods (3.5 per cent), however, decelerated during the month.
 
At the two-digit level industrial classification, the number of sectors having positive growth in May came down to 13 from 16 sectors in April. These included sectors like food products, tobacco, apparel, wood products, rubber products, basic metals and electrical equipment, among others.
 
Starting April 2025, IIP data is now being released on 28th of every month, thus bringing down the time lag from 42 days to 28 days from the reference month.
 

First Published: Jun 30 2025 | 7:13 PM IST

