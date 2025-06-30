Bank credit growth slows to 9.8% in May as NBFC, retail lending dips

The pace of bank lending across retail, agriculture, industry and services sectors slowed down in May 2025 on sharp moderation in segments such as personal loans, vehicle loans, and shrinking of credit to finance companies, according to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data.

Non-food bank credit as on the fortnight ended 30 May 2025 grew by 9.8 per cent year-on-year (YoY), compared to 16.2 per cent in the corresponding fortnight of the previous year (31 May 2024), the RBI said in a statement. Non-food credit had posted 11.2 per cent YoY growth in April 2025, as against 15.3 per cent in April 2024.

The banking regulator collected credit data for May 2025 from 41 select scheduled commercial banks (SCBs), accounting for about 95 per cent of total non-food credit by all SCBs. Bankers said that apart from subdued activity in the first quarter, the slowdown could be attributed to a high base effect and muted growth across segments, including retail. Rating agency ICRA said credit growth is estimated at 10.4–11.3 per cent for FY2026. The challenges in mobilising deposits and stress in the retail unsecured segment are expected to continue weighing on growth, it added.

Retail credit growth decelerated to 13.7 per cent YoY in May 2025, compared with 19.3 per cent a year ago. Other personal loans, which are predominantly unsecured credit, dipped to 8.3 per cent YoY from 17.1 per cent YoY a year ago. Credit card outstanding—a barometer of consumer spending—also witnessed a downturn, with 8.5 per cent growth in May 2025 as against 26.2 per cent a year ago. Vehicle loans showed moderation at 8.7 per cent, compared to 18.4 per cent. Credit to industry recorded a YoY growth of 4.9 per cent in May 2025, compared with 8.9 per cent a year ago. Among major industries, outstanding credit to 'all engineering', 'construction', and 'rubber, plastic and their products' recorded accelerated YoY growth.