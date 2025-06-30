Home / Economy / News / Fiscal deficit slips to 0.8% of full-year target at May-end 2025: CGA data

Fiscal deficit slips to 0.8% of full-year target at May-end 2025: CGA data

The fiscal deficit, or gap between the government's expenditure and revenue, had touched 11.9 per cent of the Budget Estimates (BE) for 2025-26 or Rs 1.86 trillion in April

Total government expenditure at ₹7.5 trillion compared with ₹6.2 trillion a year earlier. Capital expenditure, or spending on building physical infrastructure, was ₹2.2 trillion, against ₹1.4 trillion a year ago. (Photo: Reuters)
NEW DELHI
Jun 30 2025
The central government's fiscal deficit fell to 0.8 per cent of the full-year target at the end of May, mainly due to a whopping Rs 2.69 trillion dividend received from the Reserve Bank of India.
 
The fiscal deficit, or gap between the government's expenditure and revenue, had touched 11.9 per cent of the Budget Estimates (BE) for 2025-26 or Rs 1.86 trillion in April.
 
Following the RBI's dividend payout, the Centre's fiscal deficit was reduced to 0.8 per cent of BE of 2025-26 or Rs 13,163 crore, the data released by the Controller General of Accounts (CGA) showed.
 
The Centre estimates the fiscal deficit during 2025-26 at 4.4 per cent of the GDP or Rs 15.69 trillion.
 
It stood at 3.1 per cent of BE of 2024-25 in the first two months of the previous financial year.  ALSO READ: Govt outperforms on fiscal deficit, brings it down to 4.77% of GDP in FY25
 
According to the CGA, the amount the government received under the head 'dividends and profits' was Rs 2.78 trillion or 86 per cent of the BE.
 
The data on monthly accounts showed that the Government of India received Rs 7.32 trillion, 21 per cent of corresponding BE 2025-26 of total receipts, up to May 2025.
 
This comprised Rs 3.5 trillion tax revenue (net to centre), Rs 3.56 trillion of non-tax revenue and Rs 25,224 crore of non-debt capital receipts.
 
CGA said Rs 1.63 trillion has been transferred to state governments as devolution of share of taxes by the Government of India, which was Rs 23,720 crore higher than the previous year.
 
Total expenditure incurred by the Centre was Rs 7.46 trillion, 14.7 per cent of corresponding BE 2025-26.
 
Of the total expenditure, Rs 5.24 trillion was in the revenue account and Rs 2.21 trillion in the capital account.
 
Out of the total revenue expenditure, Rs 1.47 trillion was on account of interest payments and Rs 51,253 crore towards major subsidies.

 

First Published: Jun 30 2025 | 5:13 PM IST

