Eco survey advocates traditional climate plan and 3Rs for net-zero target

The Economic Survey 2023-2024, released on Monday, has recommended that India develop its own climate action plan rooted in traditional methods. This suggestion aligns with the broader goals of Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment), which aims to create a widespread movement encouraging sustainable living.





“Even as the traditional scientific approaches to climate change are welcome, it’s high time that India adopted and disseminated its wisdom of pursuing a life of sustainability,” the survey said. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp





Mission LiFE seeks to promote sustainable lifestyles through mindful utilisation of resources, minimisation of waste, and adoption of green choices. The initiative encourages individuals, families, and communities to integrate these principles into their daily lives to achieve long-term environmental benefits.

Deriving its principles from ancient Indian philosophy, the tenets of this approach are based on making pro-planet choices without compromising on quality of life. It is about making deliberate choices in the present while remaining conscious of the generations to come. Mission LiFE seeks to address the ‘wants’ of the people without letting them hurt nature.

The survey also outlines the need to balance adaptation to climate change with emission mitigation. It emphasises that integrating climate change strategies into national development policies is not just an environmental necessity but also crucial for socio-economic stability, public health, banking, and public finances. Climate change brings significant costs and requires policymakers to carefully navigate the trade-offs between energy security and economic development, and the transition to sustainable energy sources, according to the survey.

The survey outlines the crucial role of the 3Rs—Reuse, Recovery, and Recycling—in achieving the country's ambitious net-zero target.

The survey underscored the importance of phasing down coal dependency, which significantly hinges on the importation of critical minerals essential for renewable energy technologies and battery storage solutions.

The report points out that the country's reliance on these imported minerals could be mitigated through substantial investment in the development of technologies that utilise domestically available mineral resources. By harnessing local resources, the nation can reduce its dependence on foreign imports and build a more sustainable and self-reliant energy infrastructure.

This thought process was at the base of Mission LiFE70, announced by Prime Minister Modi, at the 2021 UN Climate Change Conference (UNFCCC COP26), which seeks to bring individual responsibility to the forefront of the global climate narrative. It encompasses a comprehensive but non-exhaustive list of 75 LiFE Actions for adoption by individuals to live more sustainably.

However, this must be accompanied by awareness campaigns towards Mission LiFE in all relevant areas, starting early from school onwards, as was done for behaviour change towards the Open Defecation Free (ODF) campaign in Swachh Bharat, the survey said.

Financing challenge

The Economic Survey 2023-2024 has revealed that India will require an estimated $1.4 trillion to meet its 2070 net-zero emissions target, averaging $28 billion annually. This poses a significant financing challenge, particularly given that India’s climate action efforts have been largely funded through domestic resources, with limited international financial support.

The survey points out that raising such substantial financial resources for climate change adaptation and mitigation is unprecedented. India's first Adaptation Communication (AC) submitted to the UNFCCC highlights a cumulative need for Rs 56.68 trillion in adaptation expenditure by 2030. Despite this, most funding for climate action has been sourced domestically.

In response to global climate challenges, the Paris Agreement’s mandate for a Global Goal for Adaptation (GGA) has led to the finalisation of the Emirates Framework for Global Climate Resilience at COP28. This decision requires all countries to develop adaptation plans by 2030, underscoring the urgent need for comprehensive and well-supported climate strategies.