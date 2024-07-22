India can grow at over 7% in the medium term, says Economic Survey

The Indian economy can grow at a rate of over 7 per cent on a sustained basis in the medium term if the country can build on the structural reforms undertaken over the last decade and carry out next-generation reforms that are bottom-up in nature, the Economic Survey 2023-24 tabled in Parliament on Monday said.

The Survey, authored by chief economic adviser in the finance ministry V Anantha Nageswaran along with his team of economists, “conservatively” projected the Indian economy to grow at 6.5-7 per cent in FY25, with risks evenly balanced, recognising the fact that market expectations are on the higher side. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On the downside, the Survey said, any escalation of geopolitical conflicts in 2024 may lead to supply dislocations, higher commodity prices, reviving inflationary pressures, and stalling monetary policy easing with potential repercussions for capital flows. “This can also influence RBI’s monetary policy stance,” it added.

The Survey said the global trade outlook for 2024 remains positive, with merchandise trade expected to pick up after registering a contraction in volumes in 2023. “Conversely, increased fragmentation along geopolitical lines and renewed thrust on protectionism may distort merchandise trade growth, impacting India’s external sector,” it cautioned.

The Survey identified the areas of key policy focus and presented a six-pronged growth strategy to achieve the goal of medium-term economic growth. “The strategy is premised on the understanding that the structural reforms of the last decade, focused on the supply side of the economy, have to give way to next-gen reforms that are bottom-up in nature to yield strong, sustainable, balanced, and inclusive growth,” the Survey said.

Primary amongst these strategies is to ensure that capital formation in the private sector grows organically and steadily, delivering endogenous growth in jobs and a fair share of income for workers. Second, financing green transition for India is an area where public-private partnerships will be critical. “There need to be innovative financing instruments that can help mobilise private capital towards India’s transition efforts,” it added.

Third, as far as MSMEs are concerned, while bridging the credit gap remains a crucial element, the focus also needs to be on deregulation, enhancing physical and digital connectivity, and putting in place an export strategy that enables MSMEs to broaden their market exposure and scale up. Fourth, the potential of agriculture to be an engine of growth, development, and equity has to be exploited through intelligent farmer-friendly policies that are environmentally and climatically sustainable. Fifth, India’s education policies and skill policies should adopt a laser-like focus on learning and skilling outcomes and need to be aligned with each other, as well. “We can draw lessons from global experiences on how this could be achieved, such as the EU Cohesion Policy,” the Survey said. Lastly, enhancing state capacity and capability is critical to ensure that the growth strategy achieves fruition. “Sustaining and accelerating India's progress in the face of evolving challenges requires dedicated investment in state machinery to reinvent and reinvigorate itself,” it added.

Aditi Nayar, chief economist at ICRA, said the Economic Survey implicitly stresses that in the medium term, growth needs to be supported by the private corporate sector as well as the state governments. “Managing inflation, on the other hand, is not just the prerogative of the RBI and its MPC, and would require active intervention by the Centre, especially in the arena of food price management. The realisation of both these paradigms is crucial to ensure an optimal growth-inflation mix over the medium term," she added.

Chandrajit Banerjee, director general, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), stated that the Survey is pragmatic in its approach and offers a futuristic vision to move India boldly towards achieving developed economy status by 2047. “CII believes that the growth projections proposed in the Survey for FY25 may even be surpassed despite rising geopolitical uncertainties powered by strong macroeconomic fundamentals and ushering of next-gen reforms that would catalyse growth prospects,” he added.