Home / Economy / News / Eco Survey's GDP growth projection for FY27 revised upwards to 7-7.4%: CEA

Eco Survey's GDP growth projection for FY27 revised upwards to 7-7.4%: CEA

Economy continues to maintain strong growth momentum, supported by broad-based activities, says CEA Nageswaran

Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran
Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran
Akshita Singh New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 27 2026 | 5:30 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran on Friday said the Economic Survey’s growth projection for FY27 had been revised upward to 7–7.4 per cent under the new GDP series, citing sustained economic momentum.
 
Nageswaran said the economy continued to maintain strong growth, supported by broad-based activity across sectors. He further said that current indicators pointed to steady expansion despite global uncertainties.
 
Based on prevailing trends, nominal GDP growth is expected to be close to 11 per cent in FY27, he said, adding that this would comfortably push the size of the economy beyond the $4 trillion mark.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India's Q3FY26 GDP growth slows to 7.8% from 8.4% in Q2 on new series

India's April-January fiscal deficit at 63% of 2025-26 target: Govt data

PM Modi proposes reform charter to boost collaboration for Viksit Bharat

India-US trade deal will be 'rebalanced' if situation changes: Piyush Goyal

India's growth may outpace current estimates after GDP data overhaul

Topics :Economic SurveyGDPCEA

First Published: Feb 27 2026 | 5:24 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story