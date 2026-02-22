Economists split on unrevised WPI and impact on new GDP base-year series

Manufacturing will see the most ambitious upgrade, with double deflation introduced for a large set of compilation categories. Annual Survey of Industries-based input baskets and item-wise WPIs will be used to deflate output and intermediate consumption separately, while categories with poor input-price coverage will remain under a refined single-extrapolation regime.

Several economists say the impact on headline real GDP may be limited in practice, as WPI is largely used in a disaggregated, industry-specific manner rather than as a single, economy-wide deflator.

“As far as the WPI is concerned, it is used on an industry-specific basis. It is not used as one single number,” said Pronab Sen, former chief statistician of India. “It would be preferable to have more recent data, as quality and product composition change, but it is not as bad as having an outdated CPI.”