StatsGuru: Productivity gap continues to hinder India's MSME growth

The Union Budget 2026-27 has placed the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) at the heart of India’s growth by proposing a three-pronged approach to provide equity support, liquidity and access to expertise. The sector covers over 74.7 million enterprises and stands as the second-largest employer after agriculture by employing 328.2 million people.

India’s recent and proposed trade deals such as those with the United States of America, the United Kingdom, Australia, the European Free Trade Association, United Arab Emirates and the European Union are opening new doors for MSMEs by reducing tariffs on textiles, leather, home décor and toys, etc. MSMEs accounted for 48.58 per cent of India’s merchandise exports in FY25.