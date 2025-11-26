India may attract ₹360 trillion in green investments by 2047: CEEW

India could attract $4.1 trillion, around ₹360 trillion, in cumulative green investments over the next two decades through 2047, according to a study launched on Tuesday by the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW), a non-profit policy research organisation.

The analysis, which identifies 36 green value chains across energy transition, circular economy, and bioeconomy and nature-based solutions, projects that the country could unlock a $1.1 trillion, around ₹97.7 trillion, annual green market by 2047.

The study was launched at an event along with a Green Economy Council, a group chaired by former Niti Aayog chief executive Amitabh Kant and including Nithin Kamath, chief executive, Zerodha; Deep Kalra, chairman, Makemytrip; Vineet Rai, chairman, Aavishkaar Group; Ishpreet Gandhi, founder, Stride Ventures; and Ashok Jhunjhunwala, former faculty member, IIT Madras.

Why does the CEEW study see such large green investment potential? Speaking at the event, Kant said that as the country moves beyond a $3 trillion economy, it cannot follow the development models of the West. With much of its infrastructure yet to be built, it has a unique chance to design cities, industries and supply chains around circularity, clean energy and the bioeconomy. "Just as digital public infrastructure enabled India to leapfrog technologically, achieving in seven years what would have taken decades, we must now pole-vault into a green economy," Kant said. What do the projections say about India’s energy transition market?