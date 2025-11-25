Home / Economy / News / Datanomics: Delhi's Red Fort 4th-largest attraction for domestic tourists

Datanomics: Delhi's Red Fort 4th-largest attraction for domestic tourists

The Red Fort reopened after the recent blast and ranked fourth among centrally protected monuments for domestic visitors in FY25, drawing 2.88 million tourists and remaining a key heritage attraction

Sneha Sasikumar
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 25 2025 | 11:22 PM IST
The Archaeological Survey of India reopened the Red Fort to the public on November 16, six days after a blast killed 15 people near the monument and injured several others. A symbol of India’s heritage, the Red Fort attracts millions of tourists every year. It ranked fourth among centrally-protected monuments for domestic visitors in FY25.
 
 
 
  The Red Fort was the fourth largest draw for domestic tourists in FY25, while for foreigners it was ninth. 
    
Within Delhi, the Red Fort ranked second after Qutub Minar, drawing 36.37 per cent of domestic tourists and 16.7 per cent of foreign visitors in FY25.
 
 
 
Delhi ranked sixth among states and UTs in attracting foreign tourists, with 9.55 per cent of visits in FY25, while Maharashtra topped the list. Delhi’s share of domestic visits was relatively lower at 1.57 per cent, placing it 14th nationally. 
 

