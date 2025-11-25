Datanomics: Delhi's Red Fort 4th-largest attraction for domestic tourists

The Archaeological Survey of India reopened the Red Fort to the public on November 16, six days after a blast killed 15 people near the monument and injured several others. A symbol of India’s heritage, the Red Fort attracts millions of tourists every year. It ranked fourth among centrally-protected monuments for domestic visitors in FY25.

Within Delhi, the Red Fort ranked second after Qutub Minar, drawing 36.37 per cent of domestic tourists and 16.7 per cent of foreign visitors in FY25.