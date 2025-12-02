OECD retains India FY26 growth outlook at 6.7% amid US tariff risks

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

What does OECD’s latest outlook project for India’s growth in FY26 and FY27?

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, in its latest economic outlook on Tuesday, retained its growth forecast for the current financial year at 6.7 per cent, citing monetary policy easing and the overhaul of the goods and services tax regime. It further kept the FY27 growth forecast unchanged at 6.2 per cent.

What drivers does OECD see supporting India’s near-term growth?

"In India, growth is anticipated to be supported by rising real incomes, monetary policy easing and strong growth in public capital spending," OECD said.

How could US tariffs affect India’s export growth? However, the 50 per cent tariff imposed by the United States on India will weaken export growth. What changes has OECD made to its inflation forecasts? Besides, OECD lowered its retail inflation forecast for the current financial year by 100 basis points (bps) to 1.9 per cent and by 50 bps to 3.4 per cent for FY27. What risks does OECD flag to its outlook for India? "Risks are broadly balanced. On the upside, successful negotiations with the United States to roll back the recently imposed tariffs would ease trade uncertainty, improve confidence and bolster manufacturing exports. On the downside, higher oil import prices could raise inflation, weighing on private consumption and industrial production," the report said.

What does OECD expect for India’s fiscal deficit in FY26? On the fiscal deficit, the outlook expects it to remain at 4.5 per cent in FY26, higher than the government's fiscal deficit target of 4.4 per cent for the year. What structural constraints does OECD highlight on competitiveness? The outlook further notes that persistent infrastructure bottlenecks, such as unreliable electricity, inadequate transport networks and limited digital access, continue to constrain competitiveness and widen regional disparities. India’s limited integration into global value chains constrains its ability to capitalise on global trade trends and technological diffusion. What does OECD suggest on trade integration and tariffs?

“India has scope to deepen trade integration by actively pursuing new preferential and bilateral trade agreements, while continuing to simplify customs procedures and reduce tariffs,” the outlook said. How does OECD assess the global economy’s performance in 2025? Regarding the global economy, the outlook notes that it has shown ‘surprising’ resilience in 2025, as front-loading of goods production and trade ahead of the introduction of higher tariff rates was a key factor in the early part of the year. What global growth does OECD project for 2025 and 2026? Global growth is expected to clock 3.2 per cent in 2025, followed by 2.9 per cent in 2026.