India's financial assets, liabilities post strong growth in FY24: RBI study

India's financial assets and liabilities expanded at a robust pace in 2023-24, supported by strong economic growth, rising household savings, deeper financial intermediation and healthier sectoral bal

Financial corporations and households, being in surplus, continued to remain net lending sectors to the rest of the economy | Image Credit: Bloomberg
BS Reporter
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 21 2026 | 7:59 PM IST
India’s financial assets and liabilities registered strong growth of 13.9 per cent and 12.7 per cent, respectively, in 2023-24, reflecting robust economic growth, high financial intermediation, and deepening linkages among institutional sectors, according to a study authored by Reserve Bank of India staff in the January bulletin.
 
How did households and financial corporations contribute to asset growth? 
Households expanded their asset base through deposits, insurance and equity investments, the study said, adding that financial corporations continued to play a pivotal role in mobilising and allocating resources, with notable growth in loans and advances, and debt securities, reaffirming their central role in financing the growth of the domestic economy.
 
Which sectors remained net lenders to the economy? 
Financial corporations and households, being in surplus, continued to remain net lending sectors to the rest of the economy.
 
What supported the rise in net financial wealth? 
According to the study, the general government’s fiscal consolidation, alongside improving corporate financial balance sheets, contributed to healthier sectoral net positions and an overall rise in net financial wealth to 28.6 per cent of GDP.
 
How did India’s financial linkages with the rest of the world evolve? 
India’s financial interactions with the rest of the world strengthened during the year, driven by both inflows and outflows despite multiple global uncertainties. Overall, the financial accounts of 2023-24 highlight a robust and resilient financial balance sheet of domestic sectors, supported by strong macroeconomic fundamentals and deepened financial intermediation, the study said.
 

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :RBIIndia economyFinancial assets

First Published: Jan 21 2026 | 7:59 PM IST

