RBI net sells $9.7 billion in November, short dollar position rises

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) net sold $9.7 billion in November, compared to a net sale of $11.8 billion in October, according to the central bank’s monthly bulletin.

How much did the RBI buy and sell in the forex market in November?

The central bank bought $14.3 billion and sold $17.6 billion during the month.

What is the RBI’s position in the rupee forward market?

The outstanding net short dollar position in the rupee forward market rose further to $66.04 billion by the end of November, compared to $63.6 billion at the end of October.

Of the $66 billion net short dollar position, $18.8 billion was in one-month contracts, $16.8 billion in one- to three-month tenures, $2.2 billion is set to mature between three months and one year, and the remaining $28 billion was in contracts with a maturity of more than one year.