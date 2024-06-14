Home / Economy / News / EEPC India cautiously optimistic on engineering export growth in FY'25

EEPC India cautiously optimistic on engineering export growth in FY'25

This uptick is part of a consistent growth pattern, with the April-May period of FY25 witnessing exports totalling $18.65 billion

exports, wto
Softening price pressure and easing of interest rates in major advanced economies is set to spur demand. (Representative Photo)
Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2024 | 7:43 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

EEPC India remains "cautiously optimistic" for the engineering exports growth in the current fiscal, even though the shipment registered a 7.3 per cent year-on-year increase in May, amounting to $9.98 billion, an official said on Friday.

This uptick is part of a consistent growth pattern, with the April-May period of FY25 witnessing exports totalling $18.65 billion, a modest rise from $18.25 billion for the two months of FY'24, the Engineering Export Promotion Council said.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"We remain cautiously optimistic with the upturn in shipments which reflects improvement in the demand scenario in key markets. The global economic outlook is expected to improve in the ongoing fiscal and exporting community remains optimistic," EEPC India chairman Arun Kr Garodia said.

Softening price pressure and easing of interest rates in major advanced economies is set to spur demand, he said.

Garodia also pointed out that several Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) are under negotiation and these could be finalised within the fiscal year, potentially providing a significant impetus to the sector.

Amid both near and medium-term outlooks remaining positive, exporters are facing the challenge of high ocean freight rates on some key routes.

"Also, it has been seen that China is shipping large volumes to the US in the wake of additional import duties that could be applicable to Chinese goods from August this year. These factors could affect exports," the EEPC chairman said.

Also Read

Commerce ministry proposes new bye-laws for election of EPCs, FIEO

India's engineering exports to Russia doubled till February in FY24: EEPC

'Engineering goods exports grow 10.20% in Dec amid global challenges'

Engineering goods exports up 10.7% in March to $11.28 billion: EEPC

India-Oman to begin next round of free trade discussions from Jan 16

India, EU discuss CBAM; FTA with Oman moving towards conclusion

India's foreign exchange reserve hits new high of $655.81 billion

RBI will not force mergers of urban co-operative banks: RBI board member

India faces 'unfavourable' global factors in growth compared to China: CEA

Forex reserves jump $4.3 bn to hit new all-time high of $655.8 bn

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Engineering exportsUnited StatesFree Trade AgreementsChinafiscal year cycle

First Published: Jun 14 2024 | 7:43 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story