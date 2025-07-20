Electronics exports up 47% in April-June quarter, led by US, UAE, China

The United States (US), the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and China have emerged as the top three export destinations for India’s electronics sector during the April–June quarter of FY26, according to commerce ministry data. The Netherlands and Germany are other major export destinations for the country’s electronics exports. During the quarter, exports increased by 47 per cent to $12.41 billion, the data showed. “This geographical spread highlights India’s growing integration into the global electronics supply chain and underscores the country’s emergence as a credible alternative manufacturing hub in Asia,” an official said. ALSO READ: India's electronics exports hit $40 bn, grow 8 times in 11 yrs: Vaishnaw At an event on Saturday, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that India’s electronics exports have soared past $40 billion, marking an eight-fold growth over the last 11 years.

The minister also highlighted that domestic electronics production has seen a six-fold increase. The US remains India’s largest export destination, commanding a 60.17 per cent share, followed by the UAE (8.09 per cent), China (3.88 per cent), the Netherlands (2.68 per cent), and Germany (2.09 per cent). The data also showed that the US remains the dominant export destination for India’s ready-made garments (RMG), accounting for 34.11 per cent of shipments. The US is followed by the United Kingdom (UK) (8.81 per cent), the UAE (7.85 per cent), Germany (5.51 per cent), and Spain (5.29 per cent).

During April–June this fiscal, exports of ready-made garments (RMG) of all textiles rose to $4.19 billion, as compared to $3.85 billion in the same quarter last fiscal. ALSO READ: Tiruppur's garment exports increase 12% in Q1 FY26 to ₹12,193 crore Earlier, Business Standard reported that India’s knitwear hub Tiruppur clocked an 11.7 per cent growth in RMG exports during the first quarter of FY26. “These figures reflect India’s continued competitiveness in the global apparel market, backed by its skilled manufacturing base, diversified product offerings, and growing reputation for quality and compliance,” the official said. India’s RMG sector, a key pillar of the textiles industry, recorded a 10.03 per cent growth during FY25 at $15.99 billion, compared to $14.53 billion in FY24.

Similarly, marine exports grew by 19.45 per cent to $1.95 billion during April–June this fiscal. In FY25, these exports rose marginally by 4.5 per cent to $7.41 billion. The revival in these exports during the first quarter of the current fiscal is largely attributed to robust demand from key markets such as the US, which remains the largest importer with a 37.63 per cent share. It was followed by China (17.26 per cent), Vietnam (6.63 per cent), Japan (4.47 per cent), and Belgium (3.57 per cent). Diversification in product offerings, improved cold chain logistics, and compliance with international quality standards have been instrumental in sustaining India’s competitive edge in the global seafood market.