Home / Economy / News / PM Modi's two-day visit to the United Kingdom to focus on trade, FTA

PM Modi's two-day visit to the United Kingdom to focus on trade, FTA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's July visit to the UK will focus on increasing bilateral trade and signing the India-UK Free Trade Agreement. He will also visit the Maldives on his return

Narendra Modi
In the second leg of his visit, the PM will be in the Maldives on July 25 and 26.
Archis Mohan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 20 2025 | 4:41 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s two-day visit to the United Kingdom on July 23-24 will focus on increasing bilateral trade, and the signing of the India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA) in London on Thursday. The PM will also visit the Maldives while returning from the UK.
 
In a statement, India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said Modi will hold wide-ranging talks with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and the two sides will review the progress of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP). Its specific focus, the MEA said, would be on trade and economy, technology and innovation, defence and security, climate, health, education, and people-to-people ties. Modi is also expected to call on King Charles. This will be Modi’s fourth visit to the UK as PM.
 
In the second leg of his visit, the PM will be in the Maldives on July 25 and 26. This will be Modi’s third visit to the Maldives and the first visit by a foreign head of state or government during the presidency of Mohamed Muizzu. 
 
The two leaders will take stock of the progress in the implementation of the India-Maldives Joint Vision for a ‘Comprehensive Economic and Maritime Security Partnership,’ adopted during Muizzu’s state visit to India in October 2024.
 
In Kathmandu, Nepal’s foreign ministry said on Sunday that Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli will pay an official visit to India towards mid-September, starting on September 16 for a two-day visit.
 
Oli, the chairperson of the Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist-Leninist), assumed the office of prime minister for the fourth time last July. He had chosen to visit China for his maiden foreign visit, breaking the tradition of visiting India as the first destination after assuming the post of prime minister.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Automobile exports rise 22% in Apr-June on record shipment of PVs: SIAM

India, US conclude fifth round of talks on proposed trade pact: Official

India-EFTA trade pact to come into force from Oct 1: Piyush Goyal

Premium

Govt can nominate private firms for offshore atomic minerals mining

Premium

A glimmer of hope as Beijing processes rare-earth magnet requests

Topics :Narendra Modifree trade agreementIndia UK relationIndia Maldives ties

First Published: Jul 20 2025 | 4:41 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story