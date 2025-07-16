Wednesday, July 16, 2025 | 09:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Economy / News / Tiruppur's garment exports increase 12% in Q1 FY26 to ₹12,193 crore

Tiruppur's garment exports increase 12% in Q1 FY26 to ₹12,193 crore

Tiruppur's ready-made garment exports rose nearly 12 per cent in Q1 FY26 to Rs 12,193 crore, outpacing overall textile sector performance amid global headwinds

India-made garments have the largest pie in US imports in H1

This comes at a time when Indian textiles exports registered a degrowth of 0.94 per cent over the previous year.

BS Reporter Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 9:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s knitwear hub Tiruppur has clocked an 11.7 per cent growth in ready-made garment (RMG) exports during the first quarter of financial year 2025–26.
 
Based on available data, Tiruppur’s RMG exports reached Rs 12,193 crore in the April–June 2025 period, compared with Rs 10,919 crore during the same period in the previous financial year (2024–25), posting a growth of 11.7 per cent.
 
This comes at a time when Indian textiles exports registered a degrowth of 0.94 per cent over the previous year. However, apparel exports recorded a growth of 8.91 per cent during the same period, according to data shared by the Confederation of Indian Textile Industry (CITI). Cumulative exports of textiles and apparel during April–June 2025 registered a growth of 3.37 per cent compared with the same period in 2024. 
 
 
A Sakthivel, vice-chairman, Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC), expressed satisfaction that Tiruppur’s RMG exports recorded robust growth during the first quarter of FY26. He said this reflects the sector’s continued recovery and its growth trajectory.
 
“This signifies a positive sign of consistent performance amid global economic challenges and fluctuating demand. Such steady growth highlights India’s sustained competitiveness in the global apparel market,” he said.
 
He also stated that with focused efforts such as policy advocacy, market intelligence, and capacity-building initiatives, the growth of Tiruppur’s apparel exports is expected to continue in the future.

Topics : Ready-made garment exports garments India-made garments garment manufacturing

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 9:15 PM IST

