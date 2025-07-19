Saturday, July 19, 2025 | 12:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / India's electronics exports hit $40 bn, grow 8 times in 11 yrs: Vaishnaw

India's electronics exports hit $40 bn, grow 8 times in 11 yrs: Vaishnaw

Addressing the 14th Convocation of IIT Hyderabad, Vaishnaw also emphasised the rapid progress of India's first bullet train project

Ashwini Vaishnaw

New Delhi: Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw briefs the media on union cabinet decisions, in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 1, 2025.(Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 19 2025 | 12:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's electronics exports have soared past $40 billion, marking an eight-fold growth over the last 11 years, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Saturday.

He also highlighted that the domestic electronics production has gone up by six times.

Addressing the 14th Convocation of IIT Hyderabad, near here, Vaishnaw also emphasised the rapid progress of India's first bullet train project, which is expected to become operational by August or September 2027.

Looking ahead, he said the first Made in India chip, on a commercial scale, will be manufactured this year. He expressed confidence that India is on track to becoming one of the top five semiconductor nations in the world in the coming years, citing its increasing focus on capital equipment and the materials required for semiconductors.

 

In just 11 years, we have increased our electronics production six times. That's a CAGR double digit which any corporate would be envious of. We have increased our exports eight times, crossed $40 billion exports in electronics manufacturing, which is a phenomenal pace of growth, something which very few countries of our size have ever seen, the Union Minister for Railways, Information & Broadcasting, Electronics & Information Technology said.

He attributed this growth to the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and noted that in just about three and a half years, India could design a complete 4G telecom stack. Today, it is installed on almost 90,000 telecom towers, which is more than the network of many countries in the world.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

tea garden, lenders

India's tea exports rise 2.85% to 257.88 million kg in FY25: Tea Board

pharma, drugs, medicine

CDSCO flags 4 drugs as spurious, 185 not of standard quality for June 2025

PHARMA, MEDICINE

CDSCO revises export NOC guidance document for new drug formulations

NITI Aayog

NITI Aayog recommends easing investment rules for Chinese companies

PremiumRoasted and spiced Foxnuts (Phool Makhana) (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

Health drives snacking choices for 72% of Indians: Consumer insights study

Topics : Ashwini Vaishnaw Electronics industry Electronics Indian export

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 19 2025 | 12:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayQ1 Results TodayReliance Industries Q1 Results Gold-Silver Rate TodayReliance Jio Q1 ResultsUS Green Card DelaysSensex Fall TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon