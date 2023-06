India, UK conclude another round of talks on free trade agreement: Official

India and the UK concluded the tenth round of talks for a proposed free trade agreement last week, and the next round of negotiations is due to take place in the coming month, an official statement said on Monday.

The negotiations for the agreement were launched on January 13, 2021.

Technical discussions were held across 10 policy areas in over 50 separate sessions, according to the statement.

"On June 9, India and the United Kingdom concluded the tenth round of talks for an India-UK FTA (free trade agreement)," it said.