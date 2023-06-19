Home / Economy / News / India, UK conclude another round of talks on free trade agreement: Official

Technical discussions were held across 10 policy areas in over 50 separate sessions, according to statement

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Jun 19 2023 | 2:09 PM IST
India and the UK concluded the tenth round of talks for a proposed free trade agreement last week, and the next round of negotiations is due to take place in the coming month, an official statement said on Monday.
The negotiations for the agreement were launched on January 13, 2021.

"On June 9, India and the United Kingdom concluded the tenth round of talks for an India-UK FTA (free trade agreement)," it said.
Technical discussions were held across 10 policy areas in over 50 separate sessions, according to the statement.

The talks included detailed draft treaty text discussions in these policy areas, it said, adding, "The eleventh round of negotiations is due to take place in the coming month". 

Topics :FTABritainfree trade agreementtradeIndia economy

First Published: Jun 19 2023 | 2:09 PM IST

