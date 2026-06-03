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Engaged with US on Section 301 probe over forced labour concerns: Govt

US launched two separate Section 301 investigations on March 11 and 12, 2026, covering 60 economies over concerns related to forced labour and excess industrial capacity

US-India trade relations, US tariff reduction demands, non-tariff barriers, regulatory hurdles, US exports to India, US Chamber of Commerce, Coalition of Services Industries, Harley Davidson trade stance, USTR trade review, reciprocal tariffs April 2
The USTR on June 2 issued its findings in the forced labour investigation and proposed additional tariffs on imports from 60 economies
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2026 | 12:51 PM IST
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India is engaged with the US on the Section 301 investigations over concerns related to forced labour and excess industrial capacity, the government said on Wednesday.

The country is also "parallelly" engaged with the US for finalisation of an interim trade agreement, a framework for which was announced through a joint statement on February 7.

The Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) launched two separate Section 301 investigations on March 11 and 12, 2026, covering 60 economies over concerns related to forced labour and excess industrial capacity.

The USTR on June 2 issued its findings in the forced labour investigation and proposed additional tariffs on imports from 60 economies.

The proposal includes a 10 per cent tariff on imports from Canada, Ecuador, the European Union, Indonesia, Mexico, and Pakistan, and a 12.5 per cent tariff on imports from 54 other economies, including India and China. Pakistan and Indonesia are India's competitors in the trade front.

The measure remains a proposal and has not yet been finalised.

"India remains engaged with the U.S. on the matter as a part of Section 301 proceedings. India is also parallelly engaged with the US for finalisation of a framework agreement as was announced on 2nd February 2026 and in accordance with the joint statement released on 7th February 2026," the commerce ministry said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :India US Trade DealUS trade dealstariffsCentreCommerce ministry

First Published: Jun 03 2026 | 12:51 PM IST

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