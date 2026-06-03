Engaged with US on Section 301 probe over forced labour concerns: Govt

India is engaged with the US on the Section 301 investigations over concerns related to forced labour and excess industrial capacity, the government said on Wednesday.

The country is also "parallelly" engaged with the US for finalisation of an interim trade agreement, a framework for which was announced through a joint statement on February 7.

The Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) launched two separate Section 301 investigations on March 11 and 12, 2026, covering 60 economies over concerns related to forced labour and excess industrial capacity.

The USTR on June 2 issued its findings in the forced labour investigation and proposed additional tariffs on imports from 60 economies.