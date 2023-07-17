ESIC adds 2.02 million new employees for the month of May: Payroll data

At least 2.02 million new employees have been added in the month of May compared to the addition of 1.78 million new employees in April, according to the latest payroll data of Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) released on Monday.

The Ministry of Labor and Employment said in a release that around 24,886 new establishments have been registered under the ESIC for the month of May.

According to the ministry, about 47 per cent of the total employees, or 940,000 employees, added for the month of May are 25 years old or younger.

Net enrolment of women was 396,000 for the month of May. The data shows that a total of 71 transgender employees have also got registered under ESI Scheme.

The payroll data is provisional, the ministry said in the release.

Under the Ministry of Labour and Employment, ESIC is one of the two main statutory social security organisations, the other being the Employees’ Provident Fund Organistion (EPFO). The fund is managed by ESIC according to rules and regulations stipulated in the ESI Act, of 1948.