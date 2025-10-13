Home / Economy / News / Textiles face tariff turmoil amid US-China tensions and India's woes

Textiles face tariff turmoil amid US-China tensions and India's woes

According to the respondents, buyers in US are asking for up to 30 per cent discounts

Around two-third of the respondents have to offer a discount to their buyers. About 85 per cent of the respondents have reported an inventory buildup due to the reduction in orders
Shine Jacob Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2025 | 11:59 PM IST
Amid the 100 per cent tariff on China by the United States raising hopes for the Indian textile industry, a survey conducted by the Confederation of Indian Textile Industry (CITI) found that about one-third of the respondents reported that their turnover has been reduced by over 50 per cent due to the current tariffs on India. Bangladesh, Vietnam, and Indonesia have an advantage on the tariff front.  
 
Impact on turnover 

According to the respondents, buyers in US are asking for up to 30 per cent discounts, while 25 per cent of orders are getting cancelled or postponed, and the industry is witnessing a 20 per cent reduction in volumes too.
  Here are the results
 
36% Over 50 per cent impact on turnover
28% 25-50 per cent
28%10-25 per cent
8% Less than 10%
 
 
Discounts and credit cycle woes
 
Around two-third of the respondents have to offer a discount to their buyers. About 85 per cent of the respondents have reported an inventory buildup due to the reduction in orders
 
62% Offering discounts to the US buyers, while remaining 38 per cent are not
82% Experiencing extended credit cycle across supply chain. Among them, over half indicated that the credit period has increased by 3 to 6 months, reflecting a substantial strain on  liquidity
40% Respondents who reported a rise in working capital requirements by more than 30 per cent
 

First Published: Oct 13 2025 | 11:12 PM IST

