India's wholesale inflation cools to 0.13% in Sep against 0.52% in Aug

The positive rate of inflation in September was primarily due to an increase in prices of food products, manufacturing, non-food articles, non-metallic mineral products, textiles, and transport equipment.

The prices of food articles and non-food articles dropped by 1.38 per cent and 1.06 per cent, respectively, while minerals and crude petroleum and natural gas recorded increases of 1.36 per cent and 0.64 per cent.

Fuel and power

The fuel and power group, weighted at 13.15 per cent, remained mostly stable, dipping slightly by 0.14 per cent in September. Mineral oils and coal prices fell by 0.54 per cent and 0.15 per cent, whereas electricity costs rose by 1.20 per cent.

Manufacturing sector

Manufactured products, the largest component of the WPI basket, experienced a modest increase of 0.21 per cent in September.

Among manufactured items, 10 groups saw price increases, including food products, electrical equipment, textiles, and non-metallic mineral products. Meanwhile, six groups recorded price declines, such as rubber and plastics, motor vehicles, pharmaceuticals, leather products, and printing and reproduction of recorded media.