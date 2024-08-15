Explained: What are green jobs that PM Modi mentioned in his I-Day speech?

In his Independence Day speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (August 15) highlighted the critical role of green jobs in India's climate change strategy on Thursday, underlining the nation's commitment to sustainable development.

Speaking from the Red Fort on the 78th Independence Day, he emphasised that the country's current focus is on promoting green growth and generating green jobs. "The nation's focus is now on fostering green growth and creating green jobs, which will provide employment opportunities while safeguarding the environment," said Modi.

He also underscored India's ambition to lead globally in green hydrogen production and its dedication to generating sustainable employment opportunities within environmental conservation and renewable energy sectors.

What are green jobs?

Green jobs focus on enhancing the efficiency of energy and raw material use, thereby reducing waste and conserving resources. These jobs are essential in curbing greenhouse gas emissions, directly tackling the challenges of climate change.

Additionally, they aim to minimise waste and pollution, fostering practises that reduce the creation of harmful substances. Green jobs are also vital in protecting and restoring ecosystems, contributing to the preservation of natural habitats and biodiversity. Moreover, they support communities in adapting to the impacts of climate change.

According to the International Labour Organisation (ILO), green jobs offer several significant benefits, including improving the efficient use of energy and raw materials and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Additionally, it is instrumental in limiting waste and contamination, as well as protecting and rejuvenating ecosystems.

Millions of green jobs to come up in future

The circular economy, which involves practises such as reusing, repairing, and recycling, as well as promoting sustainable manufacturing and consumption, is expected to generate numerous green jobs, says ILO. Since 2015, the demand for green skills has surged by 40 per cent, reflecting the growing need for a workforce equipped to manage these changes.

Green jobs are designed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions through various methods, such as shifting to renewable energy sources like solar and wind power. For example, the ILO estimates that changes in energy production and consumption could create around 18 million jobs globally, contributing to the achievement of the Paris Agreement's goals to limit global warming.

What are the different types of green jobs?

Examples of green jobs include solar panel installers, who are responsible for setting up and maintaining solar energy systems. Similarly, environmental technicians work to monitor and manage environmental quality, ensuring compliance with regulations and standards.

Another role is that of recycling plant technicians, who play a crucial role in facilities that process recyclable materials, helping to minimise waste. Separately, energy auditors assess energy use in buildings, providing recommendations to improve efficiency and reduce consumption.

A report titled ‘Gearing Up the Workforce for a Green Economy,’ published by the Skill Council for Green Jobs (SCGJ) and Sattva Consulting, with support from JP Morgan, projects that India could create 35 million green jobs by 2047.

A workforce proficient in green technologies and practices is better equipped to address the challenges posed by climate change. This includes upskilling workers in traditional sectors to adopt greener practices, which helps mitigate the overall environmental impact of those industries.