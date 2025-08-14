Home / Economy / News / Exports rise 7.29% to $37.24 bn in July; trade deficit at $27.35 bn

Imports also increased by 8.6 per cent year-on-year to $64.59 billion during the month, the data showed

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 4:08 PM IST
India's exports rose by 7.29 per cent to $37.24 billion in July, while trade deficit stood at $27.35 billion in the month, official data released on Thursday showed.

Exports were at $34.71 billion in July last year. 

ALSO READ: US tariff hike could pressure India's economy and banks, says CreditSights

Imports also increased by 8.6 per cent year-on-year to $64.59 billion during the month, the data showed.

ALSO READ: India moving fast towards becoming the world's third-major economy: PM Modi

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 4:08 PM IST

