Thursday, August 14, 2025 | 03:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / US tariff hike could pressure India's economy and banks, says CreditSights

US tariff hike could pressure India's economy and banks, says CreditSights

India and the US have held five rounds of trade negotiations, with the sixth round scheduled later this month in India

us tariffs

Last week, the Trump administration announced an additional 25 per cent duty on Indian exports involving the import of Russian oil, effective August 27.

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 3:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Tariffs imposed by United States (US) President Donald Trump could weaken India’s economic outlook, with pressure on key export industries likely to spill over into the banking sector, according to Fitch-owned research firm CreditSights, as reported by The Economic Times.
 

Context 

Last week, the Trump administration announced an additional 25 per cent duty on Indian exports involving the import of Russian oil, effective August 27. This follows a prior 25 per cent tariff on Indian imports, raising the total duty to 50 per cent. Brazil is the only other country facing a similar tariff under the new US measures.
 

Limited direct exposure, but sectoral pain ahead

CreditSights noted that India’s direct export exposure to the US is limited—about 2 per cent of gross domestic product—suggesting the broader impact could be “manageable” due to the economy’s reliance on domestic consumption and capital investment.

Also Read

BSE, stock market, sensex

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty up marginally; Muthoot Finance zooms 10%; Eternal, Infosys rise 2%

Adani Green Energy solar project, 7 GW solar power project, Andhra Pradesh solar energy, Azure Power PPA transfer, SECI solar projects, CERC solar ruling, solar power regulatory approval, Adani Green Energy SECI deal, 2.3 GW PPA Adani, solar energy I

Indian solar panel exporters on edge as US launches anti-dumping probe

Indian refiners, oil refiners

Indian refiners scour globe for more oil ahead of Trump-Putin summit

Scott Bessent, right, with US President Donald Trump

Trump turns ally investments into $10 trillion US 'sovereign wealth fund'

Nitin Gadkari, Nitin, Gadkari

If India becomes strong in every sector, world will listen to it: Gadkari

 
However, several export-dependent sectors could come under pressure due to their reliance on the US market. These include:
 
  • Textiles
  • Jewellery
  • Apparel
  • Seafood
  • Machinery and mechanical appliances
  • Chemicals
  • Auto components

Banking sector implications 

The report also cited CreditSights’ analysis (as of June 2025), which found Indian banks’ exposure to these sectors to be under 10 per cent, indicating limited direct risk. However, banks could still face “second-order” impacts, such as:
 
  • A rise in credit costs, even if asset quality remains stable
  • A likely slowdown in corporate loan demand, which was already subdued in Q1FY26
  • A possible decline in investor sentiment towards future investments
 
These developments could weigh on credit growth and bank earnings, the firm said, as quoted by The Economic Times.

Policy response in the works

A trade pact between the two countries could help reduce the duties. India and the US have held five rounds of trade negotiations, with the sixth round scheduled later this month in India.
 
Additionally, the commerce and industry ministry has firmed up support schemes worth approximately ₹25,000 crore under the Export Promotion Mission for a six-year period, according to a recent Business Standard report.
 
The proposal has been submitted to the finance ministry for approval. Once cleared, the schemes will be rolled out after Cabinet approval, two people aware of the matter said.

More From This Section

FMCG

Rural demand continued to outpace urban in April-June period: NielsenIQ

Inflation

WPI inflation stays negative for 2nd month in July as food, fuel prices dip

Sajjan Jindal, SAIC Motor, JSW Group, Mumbai

India among fastest growing economies: JSW chairman Sajjan Jindal

forex

India's forex to rise despite RBI support, swap maturity, say economists

inflation, fresh harvest

WPI inflation dips for 2nd month, hits 25-month low of -0.58% in July

Topics : Trump tariffs Donald Trump tariff hike Economy of India Indian export Banking sector BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 3:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayBluestone Jewellery IPO AllotmentBook Independence Day TicketRevised Income Tax Bill 2025Har Ghar TirangaUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon