S&P raises India's rating to 'BBB', cites fiscal discipline and growth

S&P Global Ratings on Thursday upgraded India’s long-term unsolicited sovereign credit rating by a notch to ‘BBB’ from the lowest investment grade of ‘BBB-’ with a stable outlook, citing the country’s economic resilience and sustained fiscal consolidation.

Noting that India remains among the world’s best-performing economies, S&P Global Ratings said: “The upgrade of India reflects its buoyant economic growth, against the backdrop of an enhanced monetary policy environment that anchors inflationary expectations.”

This is the second ratings upgrade for India this year, after DBRS raised India to BBB status in May. Welcoming the decision, the finance ministry said in a post on X: “S&P last upgraded India in January 2007 to ‘BBB’, hence, this rating upgrade comes after an 18-year gap. The ratings upgrade reaffirms that under Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi’s leadership, providing stability, India’s economy is truly agile, active, and resilient.”

The ministry added: “India has prioritised fiscal consolidation, while maintaining its strong infrastructure creation drive and inclusive growth approach, that has led to the upgrade.” The global ratings agency, while highlighting that the effect of US tariffs on the Indian economy will be manageable, said India’s credit metrics have benefitted from the government’s commitment to fiscal consolidation and efforts to improve spending quality. It has forecast India’s real GDP to grow by 6.5 per cent this fiscal, backed by “solid consumer and public investment dynamics”. “We expect policy continuity post-elections, which would support further economic reforms and fiscal consolidation.”

Highlighting that the exposure of Indian exports subjected to US tariffs is lower at 1.2 per cent of GDP, S&P said that while this may result in a one-off hit to growth, the overall impact would be marginal and not derail India’s long-term growth prospects. “We expect that in the event India has to switch from importing Russian crude oil, the fiscal cost, if fully borne by the government, will be modest given the narrow price differential between Russian crude and current international benchmarks,” it said. Improving fiscal consolidation The ratings agency said it may lower the rating if it observes an erosion of political commitment to consolidate public finances. “In addition, downward pressure could also come from India’s economic growth slowing materially on a structural basis such that it undermines fiscal sustainability,” S&P said.

It added that in the upside scenario, it may raise the rating if fiscal deficits narrow meaningfully such that the net change in general government debt falls below 6 per cent of GDP on a structural basis. The agency has also raised the short-term rating for India from its weakest investment grade by a notch, from A-3 to A-2, which signifies satisfactory capacity. ALSO READ: Rupee trims losses after S&P Global rating upgrade; ends at 87.55/$ Projecting the general fiscal deficit to decline to 7.3 per cent of GDP in FY26 and to 6.6 per cent by FY29, S&P noted that the government’s weak fiscal performance, burdensome debt stock, and low GDP per capita remain challenges to its sovereign ratings.

It said India’s pace of fiscal consolidation trails that of regional peers at a similar rating level, despite strong revenue gains, which have been partially offset by higher government expenditure. However, supported by large dividends from the Reserve Bank of India, healthy GST receipts, and potential capital underspending, S&P expects the government to meet its deficit target despite revenue loss from lifting the threshold for minimum taxable income and slower economic growth. The Union Budget announced in February 2025 set a target to bring down the central deficit to 4.4 per cent of GDP for FY26 from the provisional deficit of 4.8 per cent in FY25.

The government’s fiscal deficit in April–June FY26 was ₹2.8 trillion, or 17.9 per cent of the Budget Estimates (BE), compared with 8.4 per cent in the first quarter of FY25, according to the latest data from the Controller General of Accounts. S&P observed that India’s corporate and financial sectors have stronger balance sheets than before the pandemic. It said more effective capital expenditure programmes, including greater participation by the private sector, will help alleviate a widespread shortfall in physical infrastructure and enhance the economy’s productive capacity. The report noted that elevated exposure of banks to the government sector may indicate a diminished capacity to lend more to the government without crowding out private sector borrowing.