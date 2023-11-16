Home / Economy / News / Festive demand ebullient, but miles to go on inflation front: RBI bulletin

Festive demand ebullient, but miles to go on inflation front: RBI bulletin

High-frequency food price data for this month up to Nov. 13 indicates that cereal and pulse prices have increased further, while edible oil prices continued to decline, the RBI said

Reuters
Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 16 2023 | 4:56 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

India is not home-free with regards to the pressures of high prices but the moderation in retail inflation over the last two months is a relief, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in its November bulletin published on Thursday.
 
"We are not out of the woods yet and have miles to go, but (inflation) readings of around 5% and 4.9% in September and October, respectively, are a welcome relief from the average of 6.7% in 2022-23 and 7.1% in July-August 2023," the RBI said in its 'State of the Economy' article in the bulletin.
 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

India's annual retail inflation eased to a four-month low of 4.87% in October but remained above the RBI's 4% target. The central bank expects inflation to average 5.4% in 2023-24.
 
High-frequency food price data for this month up to Nov. 13 indicates that cereal and pulse prices have increased further, while edible oil prices continued to decline, the RBI said.
 
India's growth continues to depend on domestic demand, which provides a cushion against external shocks, the RBI said.
 
The country's external sector has remained viable, with a modest current account deficit financed by resilient capital flows, one of the least volatile currencies in the world and a "healthy" level of foreign exchange reserves, it said.
 
India's economic growth has also picked up, the central bank said, noting the momentum of the change in gross domestic product is expected to be sequentially higher in October-December on the back of "ebullient" festival demand.
 
Investment demand also appears to be resilient given the government's infrastructure spending, an uptick in private capex and digitalisation, among other reasons, the central bank said.
 
The RBI also said the calibrated normalisation of surplus liquidity and robust credit growth strengthened transmission during the current tightening phase, although the transmission is still not complete.
 
The transmission of rates to term deposits has been robust, while savings deposit rates have exhibited "rigidity," the central bank said.

Also Read

RBI MPC: Repo rate decision by Governor Das today; here's what to expect

RBI Policy: With unanimous vote, MPC keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%

RBI to banks: Report all digital frauds not just those above Rs 1 lakh

RBI likely to keep rate and policy stance unchanged to control inflation

RBI MPC meet: How many Rs 2,000 bank notes are still in circulation?

Govt sells 284,000 tonnes of wheat, 5,830 tonnes of rice from buffer stock

India's GDP to grow 6-7% during 2024-26, growth prospects strong: S&P

Centre cuts windfall tax on crude oil to Rs 6,300/tonne, halves for diesel

Govt considering several measures to help revive special economic zones

Goyal meets Micron CEO, discusses options in India semiconductor ecosystem

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Reserve Bank of IndiaRBIIndian Economy

First Published: Nov 16 2023 | 4:56 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023

BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

Curse of the knockouts: South Africa's choking history at the World Cups

ICC Cricket WC 2023: Disney Star wants to make Rs 30L from 10-sec ad slots

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributor

Diwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time high

Here's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement

Next Story