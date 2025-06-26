IBPS allowed to use Aadhaar to verify candidates in bank exams

The Union Finance Ministry on Thursday authorised the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) to use Aadhaar-based authentication for verifying the identity of candidates appearing for exams and recruitment drives.

"This initiative aims to promote good governance and strengthen the integrity of the recruitment process in the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sector by preventing impersonation and other malpractices during examination. It will ensure not only a fair and transparent recruitment process but also protect genuine candidates from being disadvantaged due to fraudulent activities. It will also simplify and expedite identity verification, reduce administrative burden and enhance public trust in the overall examination and selection system," said the Finance Ministry statement.

The IBPS came into existence as a society registered under the Societies Registration Act, 1860, and also as a public trust under the Bombay Public Trust Act, 1950. IBPS, which had its genesis in the new selection systems adopted by the banking industry in the post-nationalisation period, is an autonomous institute set up by the Reserve Bank of India, Central Financial Institutions and public sector banks. IBPS provides its services to organisations in the BFSI sector, including RBI, SEBI, NABARD, SBI, GIC, etc., many of which are regular members of the IBPS society. In addition, Central Public Sector Enterprises in varied sectors, state government departments/undertakings and municipal corporations also avail its services.