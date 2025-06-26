Home / Economy / News / IBPS allowed to use Aadhaar to verify candidates in bank exams

IBPS allowed to use Aadhaar to verify candidates in bank exams

The move aims to reduce impersonation, simplify identity checks, and bolster trust in bank recruitment, aligning with recent Aadhaar-based steps by the SSC

finance ministry
Aadhaar is a 12-digit identification number issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) to all eligible citizens, based on biometric and demographic data.
Harsh Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2025 | 5:15 PM IST
The Union Finance Ministry on Thursday authorised the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) to use Aadhaar-based authentication for verifying the identity of candidates appearing for exams and recruitment drives.
 
“This initiative aims to promote good governance and strengthen the integrity of the recruitment process in the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sector by preventing impersonation and other malpractices during examination. It will ensure not only a fair and transparent recruitment process but also protect genuine candidates from being disadvantaged due to fraudulent activities. It will also simplify and expedite identity verification, reduce administrative burden and enhance public trust in the overall examination and selection system,” said the Finance Ministry statement. 
 
The IBPS came into existence as a society registered under the Societies Registration Act, 1860, and also as a public trust under the Bombay Public Trust Act, 1950. IBPS, which had its genesis in the new selection systems adopted by the banking industry in the post-nationalisation period, is an autonomous institute set up by the Reserve Bank of India, Central Financial Institutions and public sector banks. IBPS provides its services to organisations in the BFSI sector, including RBI, SEBI, NABARD, SBI, GIC, etc., many of which are regular members of the IBPS society. In addition, Central Public Sector Enterprises in varied sectors, state government departments/undertakings and municipal corporations also avail its services.
 
Earlier this year, in April 2025, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) had decided to implement Aadhaar-based biometric authentication in all its forthcoming examinations in order to verify candidates' identity on a voluntary basis, officials said on Sunday. This new measure will take effect for recruitment tests conducted from May 2025 onwards.
 
Aadhaar is a 12-digit identification number issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) to all eligible citizens, based on biometric and demographic data.

First Published: Jun 26 2025 | 5:08 PM IST

