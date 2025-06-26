Thursday, June 26, 2025 | 05:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Hitachi Energy gets order for 30 765 kV transformers from Power Grid Corp

Hitachi Energy gets order for 30 765 kV transformers from Power Grid Corp

These ultra-high voltage alternating current (UHV AC) transformers are capable of handling power equivalent to the average consumption of 30 mn households

The equipment will be produced at the company’s transformer manufacturing facility in Vadodara, Gujarat.

Himanshu Thakur New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2025 | 5:03 PM IST

Hitachi Energy India has secured an order from Power Grid Corporation of India to deliver 30 units of 765-kilovolt (kV), 500 megavolt-ampere (MVA), single-phase transformers, the company said in an NSE filing.
 
These ultra-high voltage alternating current (UHV AC) transformers are capable of handling power equivalent to the average consumption of 30 million households in India.
 
“From a technology provider perspective, this shift helps us plan capacity investments, reserve supply chains,” said N Venu, Managing Director and CEO, Hitachi Energy India Limited.
 
The 765 kV transformers support bulk transfer of electricity over extended distances, reducing power losses and operational costs. It also limits the need for additional transmission lines and reduces land and construction requirements, while increasing grid capacity.
 
 
The equipment will be produced at the company's transformer manufacturing facility in Vadodara, Gujarat. 

“In addition to being the leading transformer manufacturer, Hitachi Energy brings its global technology prowess and local expertise across the energy value chain to be a partner of choice in mission-critical nation-building projects to inspire the next era of sustainable energy,” Venu added.
 
In a recent development, Hitachi Energy globally tested a 765-kV/400-kV single-phase, 250 MVA transformer filled with natural ester oil. This transformer is the first at this voltage and power level using ester oil, which offers a biodegradable alternative and supports safety standards for ultra-high-voltage AC networks.
 
Previous orders
 
Earlier this year, on April 3, 2025, Rajasthan Part I Power Transmission Limited, under Adani Energy Solutions, awarded a contract to a consortium of Hitachi Energy India and Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) for an 800 kV, 6 GW, 950 km high-voltage direct current (HVDC) transmission project. The transmission project will connect the Bhadla renewable energy zone in Rajasthan with the industrial area of Fatehpur, Uttar Pradesh. It is planned to serve the power needs of approximately 60 million households and aligns with India’s goal of integrating 500 GW of renewable energy. 
 

Hitachi Energy India Power Grid Corp energy industry

First Published: Jun 26 2025 | 5:03 PM IST

