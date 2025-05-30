Finance ministry seeks relaxation in RBI's new gold loan proposals

India's federal finance ministry has sought relaxations in the new rules on gold loans proposed by the central bank, according to a post on its official social media handle.

The department of financial services under the finance ministry has asked the Reserve Bank of India to ensure that the needs of small gold loan borrowers are not "adversely impacted", a post on the ministry's verified handle on social media platform X said.

In April this year, the RBI had proposed tighter rules for monitoring and disbursement of gold loans, often used by low-income borrowers. The tighter rules came after such loans surged nearly 30 per cent between September and February.

In its post, the finance ministry said small ticket borrowers below Rs 200,000 ($2,344.05) should be excluded from the tighter rules to ensure "timely and speedy disbursement of loans".

The ministry also proposed that the new rules not be implemented before January 1, 2026, to ensure the ground staff at lenders are adequately prepared.

The central bank had sought comments on its proposed rules by the middle of May. The final rules are yet to be issued.

On the day, Muthoot Finance rose 4.9 per cent and Manappuram Finance traded 0.5 per cent higher as of 10:34 a.m. IST. IIFL Finance was down 0.6 per cent.