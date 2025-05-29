US court terms Trump tariffs illegal, India says trade deal on track

India’s negotiations with the United States for a bilateral trade agreement (BTA) will remain unaffected despite the Manhattan-based Court of International Trade striking down President Donald Trump’s reciprocal “Liberation Day” tariffs and other measures introduced since January.

Speaking at the CII Annual Business Summit, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said the trade deal with the US is “well on track”.

“India never interferes in internal matters of other countries. They will take decisions on their domestic issues. I am confident that in the coming days India will be able to conclude mutually beneficial trade deals with the US and other countries,” Goyal said, refusing to comment on whether a deal could be concluded by 8 July.

A senior commerce ministry official, requesting anonymity, added: “That is their legal battle. Why should we get into it? Our negotiations will go on as they are.”

A US delegation of trade officials is scheduled to visit India on 5 or 6 June for the next round of negotiations, according to a second official.

At the same event, India’s chief trade negotiator with the US and commerce secretary-designate Rajesh Agrawal said India had entered BTA negotiations well before the reciprocal tariffs came into place.

“The idea was to leverage the natural synergy between both sides. The overall discussion around tariffs and the trade deficit is something driven by the US administration. These are challenges they must address as a large market with a persistent trade deficit. That shouldn’t hinder our efforts to build a trade partnership,” Agrawal said.

“We should work towards a partnership that draws on our natural comparative advantages and creates preferential pathways for businesses on both sides. We are progressing well and, hopefully, even in tough times, will be able to reach a good outcome sooner rather than later,” he added.

However, Ajay Srivastava, founder of the Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI), urged India to proceed cautiously.

“India should resist any agreement shaped by threats or based on unlawful measures. Not only do these Trump-era tariffs violate World Trade Organization (WTO) rules, but the US court has now confirmed they also breach US domestic law. With these tariffs on shaky legal ground, India must pause and reassess its negotiation strategy before committing to a free trade agreement that could disproportionately favour US interests,” he said.

Legal trouble

On Wednesday, the US Court of International Trade ruled that President Trump exceeded his authority by using emergency powers to impose blanket tariffs on imports from US trading partners.

“That use is impermissible not because it is unwise or ineffective, but because [federal law] does not allow it,” the three-judge bench stated.

The court ordered the Trump administration to issue revised orders reflecting the permanent injunction within 10 days. The administration immediately filed a notice of appeal, challenging the court’s authority.

The ruling invalidated all Trump-era tariffs imposed since January under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), a law intended for “unusual and extraordinary” threats during national emergencies.

The case did not address sector-specific tariffs on automobiles, steel, and aluminium imposed under a different statute. However, it did block the 10 per cent baseline tariffs and the now-suspended reciprocal tariffs, as well as elevated rates on China and Trump’s fentanyl-related tariffs on China, Canada, and Mexico.

The decisions of the Manhattan-based court—which hears cases involving international trade and customs law—can be appealed to the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit in Washington, DC, and ultimately to the US Supreme Court.

A White House spokesperson said on Wednesday: “US trade deficits with other countries constitute a national emergency that has decimated American communities, left our workers behind, and weakened our defence industrial base—effects that the court did not dispute. It is not for unelected judges to decide how to properly address a national emergency,” said Kush Desai, in a statement.

Goldman Sachs analysts noted that while the ruling is a setback, legal avenues still exist for imposing both general and country-specific tariffs.

“This ruling represents a setback for the administration’s tariff plans and increases uncertainty but might not change the final outcome for most major US trading partners,” analyst Alec Phillips wrote in a note.

(Reuters contributed to this story)