FinMin asks CGST field offices to submit MRP change data after Sep 22

The finance ministry has asked Central GST field officers to submit monthly report of price change in 54 commonly use items, like butter, thermometer and toys, after the new lower GST rates are implemented from September 22.

In a letter to Principal Chief Commissioners of CGST zones, the ministry said the first report on the comparative details of Maximum Retail Price (MRP) of these commodities brand-wise will have to be submitted to the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) by September 30.

The monthly report on pre- and post-September 22 MRP will have to be submitted to the CBIC by the 20th of every month for the next six months, said the letter dated September 9.