Home / Economy / News / Datanomics: Slack in informal manufacturing in pre-tariff quarter

Datanomics: Slack in informal manufacturing in pre-tariff quarter

First-ever quarterly estimates of unincorporated enterprises show job and enterprise losses in manufacturing, raising concerns over India's growth outlook

Urban Unemployment, Jobless, NSSO
premium
The decline in employment is most visible in manufacturing. After steady gains in 2022-23 (9.7 per cent) and 2023-24 (10 per cent), the first quarter of FY26 saw a dramatic reversal with a 9.3 per cent contraction over that in the Q4 of FY25.
Shikha Chaturvedi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2025 | 7:43 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The government has, for the first time, released the quarterly estimates of unorganised sector enterprises, breaking from the past tradition of releasing them annually. The numbers for the first quarter of financial year 2026 (Q1FY26) were not encouraging -- especially for the labour-intensive manufacturing sector. While it does not reflect the effect of US’ 50 per cent tariffs which came into effect much later in August, it paints a worrying picture. It could be an early sign of stress in the informal sector where the bulk of enterprises and workers are concentrated. While most of them are not involved in exports directly, but help bigger enterprises involved there.
       
The decline in employment is most visible in manufacturing. After steady gains in 2022-23 (9.7 per cent) and 2023-24 (10 per cent), the first quarter of FY26 saw a dramatic reversal with a 9.3 per cent contraction over that in the Q4 of FY25. Trade and services witnessed sharp decline in growth of jobs during this period. 
       
Enterprise creation in manufacturing has also gone into negative territory. After robust growth of 13 per cent
 
in 2023-24, establishments fell by 4.7 per cent in Q1FY26. In contrast, trade and services appear resilient.
   
Chart 3:
   
In the overall GDP data, proxies are used for the informal sector in quarterly and provisional annual data
 
and actual data of unincorporated enterprises are used in the later revisions. Though the latest data on unincorporated enterprises did not give output figures (value wise), a broad gauge can be made from the employment and enterprise numbers. Already, there was contraction in manufacturing GVA growth in Q1FY26 over Q4FY25 when even the organised manufacturing was also taken into account. A caution should be exercised in over-interpretation of data since the size of the Indian economy in Q1 of any year is generally smaller than Q4 of the previous year.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India's reforms give cushion against global uncertainty: CEA Nageswaran

E20 fuel criticism is propaganda by 'rich and strong' petrol lobby: Gadkari

PM Modi, Trump express optimism as India-US trade talks gather momentum

Aluminium industry needs policy support for next phase of growth: Hindalco

GST reforms to cushion Indian economy from US tariffs, says CEA Nageswaran

Topics :Rural unemploymentjob marketunemployment rateunemploymentformal jobs in India

First Published: Sep 10 2025 | 7:43 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story