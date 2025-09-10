Datanomics: Slack in informal manufacturing in pre-tariff quarter

The government has, for the first time, released the quarterly estimates of unorganised sector enterprises, breaking from the past tradition of releasing them annually. The numbers for the first quarter of financial year 2026 (Q1FY26) were not encouraging -- especially for the labour-intensive manufacturing sector. While it does not reflect the effect of US’ 50 per cent tariffs which came into effect much later in August, it paints a worrying picture. It could be an early sign of stress in the informal sector where the bulk of enterprises and workers are concentrated. While most of them are not involved in exports directly, but help bigger enterprises involved there.

The decline in employment is most visible in manufacturing. After steady gains in 2022-23 (9.7 per cent) and 2023-24 (10 per cent), the first quarter of FY26 saw a dramatic reversal with a 9.3 per cent contraction over that in the Q4 of FY25. Trade and services witnessed sharp decline in growth of jobs during this period. Enterprise creation in manufacturing has also gone into negative territory. After robust growth of 13 per cent in 2023-24, establishments fell by 4.7 per cent in Q1FY26. In contrast, trade and services appear resilient.