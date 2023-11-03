Home / Economy / News / India's Oct services PMI falls to 58.4 vs 61 in Sept on rising inflation

India's Oct services PMI falls to 58.4 vs 61 in Sept on rising inflation

In October, there were faster increases in input costs and output charges, with rates of inflation outpacing their respective long-run averages

BS Web Team New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 3 2023 | 10:52 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

India's services purchasing managers' index (PMI) in October came at 58.4, According to the S&P Global Ratings. In September, it was 61, and in August, it was 60.1.

The anecdotal evidence indicated that growth was underpinned by securing of new work, favourable demand trends and positive market conditions. The positive demand for Indian services continued to support growth of business activity at the start of the third fiscal quarter.

Pollyanna De Lima, economics associate director at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said: "The Indian service economy continued to register impressive growth, despite the increases in business activity and new work intakes softening from September's over 13-year highs. Several companies managed to secure new contracts, but some mentioned subdued demand for their services and competitive conditions."

She added: "Exports were an area of particular strength in October, with new business gains from Asia, Europe and the US boosting growth to its second-highest in the series over nine-year history."

In October, there were faster increases in input costs and output charges, with rates of inflation outpacing their respective long-run averages.

Pollyanna said, "Inflationary forces in the Indian service sector intensified, primarily as a result of surging food, fuel and staff costs. Although survey participants passed these additional cost burdens on to clients, permitted by demand strength, the rise in charges could have been the trigger of the deceleration in sales growth. Moreover, a pick-up in inflation expectations in October dampened business confidence."

Also Read

Services PMI declines to 61.2 in May amid rising inflationary pressures

Manufacturing PMI hits 31-month high in May, helped by demand and output

India's services PMI falls to 58.5 in June, lowest in three months

Services PMI growth declines to three-month low of 58.5 as inflation weighs

India's October manufacturing PMI slips to 55.5, lowest in eight months

70-hour workweek: Here's why Murthy's suggestion won't help India grow

MGNREGS demand continues to be robust even as funds dip, shows data

After RoDTEP, govt likely to extend export-boosting textile scheme

Two-pillar tax deal can help countries but needs a rejig to suit India

FM Nirmala Sitharaman pitches for economic integration with Sri Lanka

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Service PMIIndia Services PMIPMIS&P global RatingsIndia's service sectorBS Web ReportsService Sectors

First Published: Nov 3 2023 | 10:52 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Nomination filing process for Telangana assembly polls begins on Nov 3

Mizoram polls: 7,671 exercise franchise through home voting, postal ballots

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 NED vs AFG Playing 11, pitch report, live streaming

Top five run-getters and wicket-takers in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

India News

Jal Jivan Mission scam: ED raids in Rajasthan linked money laundering case

Govt sends notice to Apple about 'state-sponsored attacks' alert on iPhones

Economy News

70-hour workweek: Here's why Murthy's suggestion won't help India grow

Non-compliance of safety issues may lead to trade barriers: Labour secy

Next Story