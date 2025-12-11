FinMin streamlines recruitment, result timelines for public sector banks

The Finance Ministry has undertaken several initiatives aimed at streamlining the timelines for recruitment examinations for the public sector banks and declaration of their results.

This includes recruitment to State Bank of India (SBI), Nationalised Banks (NBs) and Regional Rural Banks (RRBs), the Department of Financial Services under the Ministry of Finance said in a statement on Thursday.

Additionally, these initiatives seek to enhance transparency in examinations conducted by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS).

The recruitment in SBI, NBs and RRBs is conducted through the IBPS process, in accordance with the mandates of the respective banks, it said.

Typically, examinations for RRBs are administered prior to those for NBs and the SBI. The results are subsequently announced in a similar sequence, it said. "Nevertheless, a notable trend has emerged wherein newly recruited candidates frequently transition from RRBs to NBs, and subsequently to SBI. This migration has resulted in significant attrition within the banks and has posed operational challenges," it said. Taking cognisance of the above issue, it said the DFS reviewed the comprehensive process of recruitment examinations and the pattern of result declarations, advising the Indian Banks' Association (IBA) to implement a standardised and logical sequence for announcing recruitment results across all three categories of banks.