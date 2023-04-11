Home / Economy / News / Govt to nudge PSBs to increase enrolments of its insurance schemes

Govt to nudge PSBs to increase enrolments of its insurance schemes

Currently, active enrolments under PMJJBY and PMSBY stand at 83 million and 239 million, respectively, and claims of about Rs 15,500 crore have been paid under both schemes

Nikesh Singh New Delhi
Premium
Govt to nudge PSBs to increase enrolments of its insurance schemes

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2023 | 9:35 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The government is likely to nudge public sector banks (PSBs), which have a good foothold in rural India, to increase number of beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY) and Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY) to 150 million and 350 million respectively. Currently, active enrolments under PMJJBY and PMSBY stand at 83 million and 239 million, respectively, and

Topics :government policiesPradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima YojanaPradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana

First Published: Apr 11 2023 | 8:55 PM IST

Also Read

Finance ministry to launch three-month campaign to boost micro-insurance

DFS urges states, UTs to deepen micro-insurance schemes in 3-mth campaign

Almost 79% migrants availed PDS at their home locations, says study

Banks, FIs should play key role in financing NIP projects: DFS secy

SBI received Rs 8,800 crore from DFS in FY18 without asking for it: CAG

Huge delta of opportunities for investments in India: Goyal to French cos

National Career Service portal lists record 3.5 mn vacancies in 2022-23

Power demand rises 7% in March quarter on robust economic activity: Report

Four states raise Rs 5,800 crore through state development loans auction

RBI announces guidelines to accept green deposits by banks, NBFCs

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story