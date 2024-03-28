Home / Economy / News / Fiscal deficit at Feb-end touches 86.5% of full-year target: Govt data

Fiscal deficit at Feb-end touches 86.5% of full-year target: Govt data

In the corresponding period last year, the fiscal deficit or gap between the expenditure and revenue was 82.8 per cent of Revised Estimates (RE) of the Union Budget 2022-23

The total expenditure incurred by the Centre was Rs 37.47 trillion (83.4 per cent of corresponding RE 2023-24). Photo: Pexels
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2024 | 4:30 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The government's fiscal deficit at Rs 15 trillion touched 86.5 per cent of the revised annual target at the end of February, according to official data released on Thursday.

In the corresponding period last year, the fiscal deficit or gap between the expenditure and revenue was 82.8 per cent of Revised Estimates (RE) of the Union Budget 2022-23.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

For 2023-24, the government's fiscal deficit is estimated at Rs 17.35 trillion or 5.8 per cent of the GDP.

The government's total receipts stood at Rs 22.45 trillion (81.5 per cent of corresponding RE 2023-24 of total receipts) as of February 2024, according to the data released by Controller General of Accounts (CGA).

The total expenditure incurred by the Centre was Rs 37.47 trillion (83.4 per cent of corresponding RE 2023-24).

Also Read

Budget 2024: How govt keeps Budget a secret until finance minister's speech

Budget 2024: Political reactions pour in ahead of Sitharaman's speech

Budget 2024: What the nation wants from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Budget 2024: Here are 5 lesser-known facts about the Union Budget of India

Interim Budget 2024: Defence budget under Modi govt from 2014-2023

Indian economy can grow at 8% till 2047, reforms are key: IMF's Subramanian

BS Manthan: Reforms momentum will continue, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

CRISIL SME Tracker: Textile revenue to rebound after 2 years of contraction

In a relief to banks and NBFCs, Reserve Bank of India modifies AIF norms

RBI's likely intervention in forex market helps rupee to avoid a new low

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Fiscal DeficiteconomyIndian Economy

First Published: Mar 28 2024 | 4:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story