Fiscal deficit at Feb-end touches 86.5% of full-year target: Govt data

The government's fiscal deficit at Rs 15 trillion touched 86.5 per cent of the revised annual target at the end of February, according to official data released on Thursday.

In the corresponding period last year, the fiscal deficit or gap between the expenditure and revenue was 82.8 per cent of Revised Estimates (RE) of the Union Budget 2022-23.

For 2023-24, the government's fiscal deficit is estimated at Rs 17.35 trillion or 5.8 per cent of the GDP.

The government's total receipts stood at Rs 22.45 trillion (81.5 per cent of corresponding RE 2023-24 of total receipts) as of February 2024, according to the data released by Controller General of Accounts (CGA).

The total expenditure incurred by the Centre was Rs 37.47 trillion (83.4 per cent of corresponding RE 2023-24).