Fitch affirms India ratings at BBB- with stable outlook on robust growth

Fitch Ratings on Monday affirmed India rating at BBB- with a stable outlook on the back of robust growth and solid external finances. The credit rating agency mentioned that the fiscal metrics are a credit weakness, with high deficits, debt and debt service compared with ‘BBB’ peers. Lagging structural metrics, including governance indicators and GDP per capita, also constrain the rating, it said.

Fitch said that India’s economic outlook remains strong relative to peers, even as momentum has moderated in the past two years. It forecasted gross domestic product (GDP) growth of 6.5 per cent in the current financial year ending March 2026 (FY26), unchanged from FY25.

ALSO READ: US tariffs: Fitch cautions rising second-order risks may hit India Inc “Domestic demand will remain solid, underpinned by the ongoing public capex drive and steady private consumption. However, private investment is likely to remain moderate, particularly given heightened US tariff risks. There has been a notable slowdown in nominal GDP growth, which we forecast to expand 9.0 per cent in FY26, from 9.8 per cent in FY25 and 12.0 per cent in FY24,” it said. Adding that the tariffs imposed by the United States are a moderate downside risk to the forecast, Fitch maintained that they are subject to a high degree of uncertainty. The Trump administration is planning to impose a 50 per cent headline tariff on India by 27 August. The rating agency believes the tariffs will eventually be negotiated at a lower rate. The direct impact on GDP will be modest as exports to the US account for 2 per cent of GDP, but tariff uncertainty will dampen business sentiment and investment, it noted.