From textiles to seafood, how Trump's 50% tariff will bite from Aug 27

The trade rift between India and the US will escalate on August 27, when US President Donald Trump's latest tariff hike takes effect. The Trump administration announced an additional 25 per cent duty on Indian exports, doubling the overall levy to 50 per cent.

Tariff hike: From August 27, Indian goods entering the US will face a total tariff of 50 per cent. This doubles the existing 25 per cent rate and covers a wide basket of products.

Why it matters

The US is India’s largest export market, accounting for nearly a fifth of outbound shipments. A 50 per cent duty could make Indian goods less competitive compared with Vietnam, Bangladesh and Mexico.

Impact on India's economic growth Economists say the new US tariffs could slow India’s economy in the coming year. If the duties stay in place, growth in FY26 may be 0.2-0.4 percentage points lower than expected. Analysts also warn that further penalties, such as those linked to Russian oil or defence deals, could make the slowdown worse by reducing investment flows. India’s stance on Trump’s tariff The Ministry of External Affairs has described the move as “unfair and unreasonable". Beyond this, New Delhi has not announced any formal counter-measures, though the government has said it will safeguard farmers and small exporters. Officials maintain that oil imports are commercial decisions and not political.