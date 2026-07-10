Flawed subsidy targeting, discoms trigger fiscal strain for Tamil Nadu

The power sector was one of the primary reasons behind Tamil Nadu’s deteriorating fiscal position. The state provides free electricity up to 100 units “bimonthly” regardless of total consumption. However, the poor targeting of the free electricity subsidy is taking a toll on finances. Tamil Nadu provided free electricity to 89.5 per cent of its population, followed by Punjab (82.9 per cent) and Karnataka (81.4 per cent). Furthermore, 85.2 per cent of the richest quintile group and 93.2 per cent of the second-richest quintile group received free electricity in the state, a rate much higher than in other states.