For decongesting their clogged roads, Indian cities must take the bus

Delhi’s experiment with BRTS started in 2008, around the same time as New York. Poor communication and pushback from car owners, who complained their travel times had increased, resulted in it being scrapped. BRTS had reduced commute time by 40 per cent for its users.

Curitiba in Brazil and Lahore in Pakistan have successfully used buses as a key public transport. Ultimately, experts contend that a mix of transport options may be needed to meet India’s growing urban transport requirements. This can include looking beyond expensive metro systems. Some cities already are.