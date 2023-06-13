In FY23, the Railways earned some Rs 2.2 trillion from the freight and passenger business but the amount is not enough for a significant upgrade of its engineering technology, including that for safety. Making the entire signaling electronic, as Centralized Traffic Control (CTC) does, is highly expensive. “Whether CTC is safer or a more efficient system is a hypothetical question because I don't think there is any talk of replacing the existing control system on trunk routes or any other routes of the old IR (Indian Railways) network. It will mean scrapping huge quantities of existing equipment. I don't think Railways can afford such expenditure,” said a former member of the Railways board.

Repairs or maintenance of a railway line is unpleasant news to break to station controllers, who along with officials in divisions, guide thousands of rakes and trains every day. Repairs or maintenance upset the timetable of a stretched network.